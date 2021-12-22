57,040 Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,040 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Zumiez comprises approximately 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

