57,192 Shares in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

APMIU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

