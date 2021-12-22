655 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $97,216,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $372.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $381.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.