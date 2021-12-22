$673.50 Million in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will post sales of $673.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.40 million and the lowest is $672.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Offerpad.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE OPAD traded up 0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting 7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.65. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 6.27 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $477,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth $97,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

