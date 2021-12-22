$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 12.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

PRVB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 5,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

