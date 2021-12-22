$715.70 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $715.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.00 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Genesco reported sales of $636.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.31. 115,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $880.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.13. Genesco has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $73.72.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

