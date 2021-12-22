AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AIR stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
