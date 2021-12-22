ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a neutral rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. ABB has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

