Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.43 Billion

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $10.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.64 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $40.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.