Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $10.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.64 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $40.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.