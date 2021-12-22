AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. 65,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

