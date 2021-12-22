ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.