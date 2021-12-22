Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.59 million, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,308 shares of company stock worth $307,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accuray by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

