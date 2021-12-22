ACG Wealth Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

