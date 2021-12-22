ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

