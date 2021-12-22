AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50,756 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of KO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

