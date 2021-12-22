AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

