AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

