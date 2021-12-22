Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Comparison

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 5 0 2.56 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $90.64, indicating a potential upside of 73.85%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 211.40%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52% Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98%

Risk and Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 4.07 $511.61 million $2.64 19.75 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 10.66 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -12.31

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

