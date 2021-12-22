Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,507,808 shares.The stock last traded at $51.58 and had previously closed at $52.14.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.