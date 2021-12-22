Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DETNF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Danske downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

DETNF opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

