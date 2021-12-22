Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

