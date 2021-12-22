Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

