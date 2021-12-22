Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $76.30 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006742 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

