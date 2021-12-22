Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $1,748,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.