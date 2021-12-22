Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 7%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 12,936,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,560,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £25.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.77.

About Alien Metals (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.