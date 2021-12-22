Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

