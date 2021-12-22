Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 129,671 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 71,883 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.