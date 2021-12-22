AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans $0.38 Annual Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CBH stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

