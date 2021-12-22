Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,784 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

