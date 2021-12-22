Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,821 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $314.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average of $301.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

