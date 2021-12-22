Allworth Financial LP Has $430.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $430,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

