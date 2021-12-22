Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.