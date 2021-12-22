Allworth Financial LP Sells 393,698 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 69.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,698 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

