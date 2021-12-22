Allworth Financial LP Sells 488 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 3.07% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

