Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,908.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,779.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.