Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,895.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,747.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

