Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,895.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,747.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

