Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of ALTUU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

