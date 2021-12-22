ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $22.91

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $21.68. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 3,276 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

