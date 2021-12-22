Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $555.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.60 million. Amedisys posted sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Amedisys stock opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.45.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.