Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

