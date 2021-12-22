America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up 3.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

