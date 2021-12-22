American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 427.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after buying an additional 304,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

