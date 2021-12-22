American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

