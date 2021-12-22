American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.40 million and the highest is $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

