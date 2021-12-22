American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 8.7%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.88. 273,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 937,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.02.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

