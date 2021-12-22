Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 1,655,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

