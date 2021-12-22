Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 10,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.93 and a beta of -0.16.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

