Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. 10,394,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $92.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

