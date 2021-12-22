Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cutera by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period.

CUTR opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

