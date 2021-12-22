Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 837,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

